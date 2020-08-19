Channel Master Providing TiVo Next-Gen DVR Tech for OTA Customers

CHANDLER, Ariz.—Channel Master, a manufacturer of over-the-air TV products, has announced it has entered into an exclusive, strategic agreement with TiVo to offer its DVR technology for OTA antenna users.

As part of the partnership, Channel Master will begin providing the 500GB TiVo Edge DVR this summer. TiVo’s Edge device is designed for antennas and will have the same functions and features of its 2TB predecessor, including voice control, recommendations across live and streaming content, 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.

“One of the first things cord cutters discover is that they really need a DVR for the TV antenna in order to have the traditional viewing experience that they had with cable, and TiVo DVRs provide a premium solution for that need,” said Mike Lynch, chief strategy officer at Channel Master.

Lynch says that in addition to recording live TV, the Edge can integrate major streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube and Hulu into its interface.