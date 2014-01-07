CES Covers 35 Football Fields

LAS VEGAS —Straight from the horse’s mouth:

“The 2014 International CES open[ed] today as a record-breaking show with more than 3,200 exhibitors across the largest show floor in history – more than 2 million net square feet of exhibit space – breaking last year’s previously set record of 1.92 million net square feet.



Innovation and the promise and power of technology drove this year’s preshow press events that kicked off with CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday night with 99 tabletop displays where exhibitors provided a sneak preview of their show floor product launches. Twenty-five exhibitors then revealed new products during CES Press Day on Monday. Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association, the 2014 International CES open[ed] today and runs through Friday, Jan. 10.”

