CEA Unveils New Logos For 4K Ultra High-Definition Displays

ARLINGTON, VA.– The Consumer Electronics Association announced new logos to designate 4K ultra high-definition TVs, monitors and projectors for the home that meet its voluntary core characteristics for 4K Ultra HD display products announced earlier this year.



As devised by CEA’s Ultra HD Communications Working Group and approved without any objections by CEA’s Video Division Board, the logos are specifically designed to assist consumers in identifying these 4K Ultra HD products in the marketplace.



The logos will be made available for voluntary use by manufacturers for product packaging, marketing materials and promotional activities. Two logos will be made available for use—4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Connected—mirroring CEA’s voluntary characteristics, which were designed to address various attributes of picture quality and help move toward interoperability, while providing clarity for consumers and retailers alike.



CEA also announced today that its Video Division Board approved the use of 4K Ultra HD as terminology to be used by CEA to describe the emerging category of display products with more than eight million pixels—four times the resolution of Full HD. This updates the terminology adopted by CEA in October 2012 to provide more consistency across the market.



“The new logos mark another important milestone as the inevitable evolution to 4K Ultra HD continues,” said CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro. “These logos and consistent nomenclature will help consumers navigate the 4K Ultra HD marketplace and assist them in having a great experience at retail and at home.”



CEA is currently developing a licensing agreement for manufacturers who use the new logos.



In July, CEA upwardly revised its sales forecast for 4K Ultra HD. CEA projects unit shipments of 4K Ultra HD displays to reach 800,000 in 2014—a marked increase over CEA’s initial forecast of 485,000 units—earning $1.9 billion in revenue, a 517 percent increase over the 2013 total. Revenue from 4K Ultra HD displays is projected to exceed $5 billion in 2015. 4KTVs were introduced into the market in 2012.

