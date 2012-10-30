CEA Says 2013 CES Will Showcase Apps

ALEXANDRIA, VA.– The Consumer Electronics Association claims that the 2013 International CES will be the largest app event in the world and predicts growth in its digital health and fitness technology sectors during its Jan. 8-11, 2013 show in Las Vegas.

As part of a media event that will include competitions, educational sessions and events that showcase the best of the app world, apps at CES will feature: CEA MoDev Hackathon, CES Developer University, Appy Hour, Wall of Apps and a Mobile Apps Showdown.

CEA’s MoDev Hackathon will be a live competition at the Venetian, featuring 25 teams of up to four people competing for $25,000 in cash and prizes on Jan. 9.

Returning for a second year, CES Developer University provides app developers the opportunity to learn about advancements from manufacturers and platform developers. Developer U allows developers to meet an array of platform developers, see live demos and make business connections. Developer U is a free conference track so if you want to attend as an audience member, all you need to do is register for the 2013 CES. Developer U is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CES’ Appy Hour is a new social media initiative directed to highlight a CES exhibiting company’s apps. Starting Monday, Dec. 3, CES will feature these apps primarily through CES social media properties. Exhibitors can submit their app for consideration through a form on the CES Facebook page starting Nov. 5.

Located in the Grand Lobby of the convention center, the Wall of Apps showcases innovative apps from the past year and for the future. It is a hands-on, curated display of the best apps available for iOS, Android, Blackberry and the new Windows Mobile.

The Mobile Apps Showdown at CES will put apps to the test. App producers have two minutes to demo the app, and a winner is determined by an audience applause-o-meter. This year, Gary Dell’Abate and Jon Hein from the Sirius Radio’s Howard Stern Wrap Up Show host the Mobile Apps Showdown on Jan. 10, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, room N255.

In addition there is predicted to be 25 percent growth in digital health and fitness technology at CES in January. More than 215 exhibitors will showcase devices beyond weight, body mass index, exercise and calorie tracking. The next generation of health and fitness devices and apps offer access to complete medical history, comprehensive biometric data and remote access to medical professionals, CEA said. The companies displaying these technologies will be showcased in the FitnessTech and Digital Health Summit TechZones and conference tracks, plus Silvers Summit.