CEA, ESPN Plan 3D Weekend



The Consumer Electronics Association and ESPN are partnering to present a weekend of 3D television programs and demonstrations at retail outlets nationwide. The event has been dubbed “National 3D Demo Days” and will take place Sept. 10-12. ESPN will be providing continuous 3D programming from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. ET on those days.



“Bringing ESPN 3D to retailers across the country is a great step forward for the rollout of 3D,” said Bryan Burns, ESPN’s vice president of business strategy and development, and member of the CEA Board of Industry Leaders. “We know that when sports fans see how the action looks in 3D, they will seriously consider upgrading to 3D and working with AT&T U-verse TV, Comcast, DirecTV and other content providers to bring the 3D experience to their living rooms.”



ESPN 3DTV events include live college football, coverage from the 1020 FIFA World Cup, and Harlem Globetrotters footage.



“With a complete 3D system in place--from products to content and distribution--2010 is the year for this exciting new technology to take off,” said Gary Shapiro, CEA’s president and CEO. “As we have seen with the introduction of other new technologies, one of the toughest and most important pieces of the puzzle is consumer education. We are so pleased to work with retailers across the country, which are on the frontline with consumers, to ensure they have all the tools they need to deliver this exciting message.”



