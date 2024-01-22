CBS19 Taps Blackbird for Faster Newsroom Workflows

LONDON—Cloud native video editing platform provider Blackbird has announced that CBS19 has chosen browser-based Blackbird for professional, collaborative and scalable video editing and publishing for its broadcast and digital workflow.

CBS19 in Charlottesville will deploy Blackbird to provide its editors, producers, social teams and reporters with the full Blackbird edit suite to immediately access field footage, wire packages and IP/SDI feeds, seconds behind live, from anywhere. Using the platform’s professional grade toolset to edit content collaboratively, users can publish at speed to multiple digital and broadcast endpoints including social media and playout, the company reported.

“We are excited to have Blackbird in our newsroom,” CBS19 general manager, Mark Kurtz, commented. “Blackbird gives our staff a state-of-the art tool that is on the forefront of editing technology. It will allow our reporters and producers to create content quickly while seamlessly tying into our existing infrastructure to serve our linear and digital platforms.”

“We are delighted to welcome CBS19 on board alongside our existing news customers,” said Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough. “Blackbird drives huge efficiencies as a centralizing tool in a newsroom environment integrating seamlessly with existing workflows without the need for a large capex investment. By enabling instant access to incoming content from multiple sources with lightning-fast turnaround, Blackbird is emerging as a linchpin tool in a fast paced newsroom.”

CBS19 is a Charlottesville based TV station delivering local news, weather and sport to the Charlottesville area across mobile, digital & TV. Parent company, The Lockwood Broadcast Group, is a television, digital and advertising company based in Richmond, Virginia, owning and operating 12 stations and 33 channels across 8 designated markets across the US.

Blackbird’s multi-award-winning professional cloud video editing and publishing platform is designed for fast paced and evolving newsroom workflows and is already deployed across multiple TV stations across the United States. Customers include Univision, IMG, Sky News Arabia, BT, NRL, Cheddar news, the US Department of State and 69 local US news stations with Blox Digital.

