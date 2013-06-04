CBS uses PitchBlue platform to distribute live, recorded material simultaneously

Vigor Systems, creators of the PitchBlue content distribution system, will deploy more than 290 second-generation MagnuBox servers for syndicated distribution at TV stations throughout the U.S. This upgraded model adds dynamic features that improve station operators’ capability and efficiency.

The latest MagnuBox can process live content and recorded material simultaneously. The server has four DVB-S2 satellite tuner inputs, any one of which can be configured to receive content to be played live or recorded for future airing. The server also comes equipped with two HD-SDI outputs, allowing station operators to simultaneously deliver live and delayed content.

To complement these considerable increases in potential, the upgraded MagnuBox server offers 3TB of storage in a RAID 1 configuration, providing station operators ample space to secure and manage their content.