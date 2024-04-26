CBS Sports Launches New Free Streaming Channel

CBS Sports has launched “Champions League” as a new, 24-hour streaming channel that will serve as the year-round destination for nonstop highlights of the UEFA Champions League.

At launch, Champions League is available free on Pluto TV and on connected TV devices through the CBS Sports App, with additional availability next month, including through the CBS Sports App on mobile, CBSSports.com and Paramount+. Paramount+ will continue to stream live every UEFA Champions League match as well as on-demand match replays.

“UEFA Champions League represents the absolute best soccer in the world, and this new channel delivers fans an always-on venue to relive the special moments, sensational goals, iconic players and storied clubs that define this one-of-a-kind tournament,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president, digital, of CBS Sports, News, Stations and Entertainment. “CBS Sports is the 24/7 home for soccer fans in this country, and we’re excited for this latest addition to our industry-leading multiplatform soccer coverage.”

CBS Sports acquired the rights to UEFA Champions League beginning in 2020 and in 2023 CBS Sports continued the evolution of its soccer coverage with the launch of CBS Sports Golazo Network, the first-of-its-kind free soccer streaming network in the U.S. On social platforms, @CBSSportsGolazo has become the No. 1 U.S. soccer media brand in engagement rate and has driven over 4.2 billion video views over the last year, CBS Sports reported.

In addition to CBS Sports Golazo Network, UEFA Champions League joins CBS Sports HQ streaming sports news network; CBS News 24/7, CBS News’ free national streaming news service; and Pluto TV, the pioneer and leading player in the FAST industry.