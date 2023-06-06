CBS Sports, Hype Sports Innovation to Develop New Sports Tech

TEL AVIV, Israel—Hype Sports Innovation and CBS Sports have announced that they will be working together to create new technologies for the network’s sports coverage.

Founded in 2015, Hype Sports Innovation bills itself as the largest global ecosystem for sports tech. The ecosystem includes around 200 teams, leagues and federations as well as a large equity holding portfolio of sports tech startup. Hype has successfully generated hundreds of business engagements and deals through its ecosystem, the companies said.

As part of this collaboration. CBS Sports said it will tap into Hype’s network of sports technologies to explore new and innovative solutions in such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and remote broadcasting.

"We are excited to work with Hype Sports Innovation and many of the leading technology companies from around the world to further enhance our coverage and deliver never-before-seen technology to our audiences, while developing more creative and compelling content, as well as innovative experiences" said Jason Cohen, vice president technical operations, CBS Sports.

"We are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of sports experience through our collaboration with CBS Sports,” added Amir Raveh, founder and CEO of Hype Sports Innovation. “Together, we have the opportunity to create an unforgettable sports viewing experience by introducing new technology and innovation that fans will truly love."