CBS-Owned KCAL-TV to Air Six LA Kings Games

LOS ANGELES—In another example of major sports moving to local broadcasters in the wake of the turmoil in the regional sports business, the LA Kings have released their regular season television schedule for the 2023-24 season that will features 63 regular season games for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign on Bally Sports West and six games on KCAL-TV (Channel 9). Another 13 additional games will be nationally televised.

Bally Sports West will produce six games that will be broadcast over-the-air locally on CBS-owned KCAL-TV. This represents a TV homecoming for the Kings, whose games previously aired on Channel 9 from 1967-85 (when the station’s call letters were KHJ-TV) and also during the 1998-99 season.

Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of KCAL-TV and KCBS-TV (Channel 2), which are owned by CBS News & Stations, said that “everyone at KCAL and CBS Los Angeles is honored to be reunited with the LA Kings. We are excited to enter into this mutually beneficial relationship with the team, which includes helping the Kings expand their reach on television and in the community, and also establishing a new marketing relationship that benefits the team and also adds value to our stations. In addition to the game broadcasts, we look forward to airing several half-hour specials over the course of the season and providing comprehensive coverage in our local sportscasts. This truly is a win for all concerned, especially Kings fans.”

Bally Sports previously announced the renewal of its rights to air LA King games.

Fans who do not have Bally Sports West and/or KCAL-TV options available to them will be able to subscribe to Bally Sports+ to receive all the games available on Bally Sports West and KCAL-TV as part of the Bally Sports+ streaming subscription.