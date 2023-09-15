Diamond Sports Renews Los Angeles Kings Deal

LOS ANGELES—Diamond Sports Group and the Los Angeles Kings (“LA Kings”) have announced a new, multi-year market and digital rights agreement that ensures Diamond remains the LA Kings’ exclusive local media partner.

Since filing for bankruptcy protection, Diamond has lost or shed some regional sports rights and has been trying to retain its more profitable operations.

Under the agreement, Diamond’s Bally Sports West will broadcast approximately 65 live games, as well as pre and postgame shows and original programming. Fans will have streaming access via the Bally Sports app, when they authenticate with their pay TV credentials or subscribe to Bally Sports+, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) offering. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with the LA Kings as we work together to continue delivering high-quality, live game broadcasts to our enthusiastic and dedicated regional sports audiences,” explained David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond. “This partnership furthers our commitment to the Bally Sports West distribution markets and to providing LA Kings fans with in-depth coverage of their favorite team on multiple platforms. Additionally, we are encouraged by the progress we are making in our restructuring process and are hopeful that this agreement can serve as a model for future discussions with our team and league partners.”

“The LA Kings and AEG are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Bally Sports,” said Dan Beckerman, president and CEO, AEG and Alternate Governor, LA Kings. “For nearly 40 years, our organizations have enjoyed this strong relationship, and we look forward to the future together.”

Bally Sports West is a joint venture part owned by entities affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels and has been the home of the Kings since 1985, delivering exclusive coverage and telecasts of Angels and Kings games to fans in the greater Los Angeles area.