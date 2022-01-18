CBS News Expands Senior Executive Team to Boost Streaming Efforts

NEW YORK—CBS News has announced the hiring or promotion of three senior executives who will help the news organization “accelerate our streaming ambitions,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

The news organization has been in the process of revamping its streaming operations and the new hires are part of the company’s plans to make streaming an even more important part of its operations.

The new appointments to its senior leadership team for streaming include Anthony Galloway as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming; Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming; and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across Network and Streaming.

In his new role, Galloway will oversee day-to-day programming and production for CBS News’ streaming service. He begins the new job on Feb. 14 and will report to Khemlani.

Galloway joins CBS News from The Wall Street Journal, where he most recently held the newsroom role of chief content officer, editorial video, audio and voice programming, after a three-year run serving as the organization’s global head of video and audio.

During his tenure, Galloway's team doubled the organization’s video viewership and podcast audience, in addition to earning the organization’s first Emmy Award.

Galloway previously held senior positions at Condé Nast and Vice Media, following 15 years at NBC News.

Kaci Sokoloff (Image credit: CBS News)

Kaci Sokoloff, an award-winning booking producer, has been promoted to vice president of bookings for CBS News. In this new role, Sokoloff will lead a centralized Network bookings unit encompassing CBS News’ broadcast and streaming platforms and will report to Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive vice president of Newsgathering for CBS News.

Sokoloff has held senior editorial roles at CBS Mornings, most recently as senior producer and the head of the booking department. Sokoloff worked at NBC News prior to joining CBS News in 2012.

David Reiter, an award-winning journalist and seasoned multiplatform news executive, has been named executive producer of special events for CBS News, reporting to Khemlani. Reiter will oversee breaking news and major global event coverage, including the upcoming State of the Union, CBS News’ midterm elections and election night, across traditional linear and digital platforms.

David Reiter (Image credit: CBS News)

Reiter has more than 20 years of experience in senior roles at ABC News. He served as executive producer of special events at ABC News from 2017-2021. He helped launch ABC News’ streaming channel and served as executive producer and head of programming. For nearly a decade, 2008-2017, Reiter was vice president and domestic managing editor of newsgathering at ABC News, which included oversight of presidential campaign coverage and the ABC News polling unit. Earlier in his career, Reiter held a series of key positions at ABC News from senior producer of ABC News special events to senior broadcast producer for “ABC World News Tonight Weekend,” to deputy bureau chief of the L.A. bureau and, in 2003, head of the ABC News Baghdad bureau during the Iraq War and fall of Saddam Hussein.