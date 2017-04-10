CBI Issues Call for 2017 National Student Production Award Entries

HUMMELSTOWN, PA.—The College Broadcasters Inc. board of directors has opened the 16th annual Student Production Awards.

According to the announcement, these awards honor outstanding student work in electronic media in 25 categories. Each category will have up to four finalists, all of whom will be recognized at the awards presentation.

Entries must be submitted by May 12.

“The awards provide a great opportunity for students to showcase their work in a nationally recognized competition,” Awards Coordinator Steven Hames said in a press release. “With multiple categories in audio, video and multimedia, there is something for every type of station out there — radio, television, online or a combination.”

Awards will be presented at the next National Student Electronic Media Convention, Nov. 2 – 4, at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio.

In 2016, more than 900 entries were submitted, and 96 entries chosen as finalists and winners.

Those interested in participating as judges for the contest should contact Hames via shames@berry.edu or 706-368-6963.

College Broadcasters Inc. represents students involved in radio, television, webcasting and other related media. CBI currently represents more than 200 active radio and television stations.