Cavell, Layer Feted at 2019 IEEE BTS Symposium

Larry Nass, Gary Cavell and BTS President Ralph Hogan.

HARTFORD, Conn.—The 2019 edition of the IEEE BTS Symposium wrapped up on Thursday, Oct. 3, but not before handing out a pair of awards to industry veterans: Gary Cavell and David Layer.

Cavell was the recipient of the 2019 Jules Cohen Award for Outstanding Broadcast Engineering. Cavell is the president of Cavell, Mertz & Associates and has spent his 40 year career in the industry working in radio and television engineering management, facility design and construction, program production and system station system development. Earlier this year, Cavell was recognized with the 2019 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award.

David Layer and Hogan

The organization then honored Layer with the 2019 BTS Symposium Matti Siukola Best 2018 Symposium Paper Award for his paper, “Pilot All-Digital FM Field Test Project.” Layer is the vice president of advanced engineering for the NAB.

For more information about this year’s IEEE BTS Symposium, click here.