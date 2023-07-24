Caton to Demo High Performance Transport Solutions at IBC2023

SINGAPORE—Caton Technology will be showcasing its highly reliable, cost-effective solutions for global IP connectivity at IBC2023 between Sept. 15-18 in RAI Amsterdam on stand 1.F36.

The solutions use AI intensively to manage and optimize networks, providing very high reliability at minimal latency.

Caton will be particularly highlighting its Caton Media XStream service, which can carry content at high quality from any location, via the Caton Cloud.

Thanks to its use of AI to continually and seamlessly reroute signals across multiple paths, Media XStream consistently delivers reliability exceeding 99.9999%, breaking the barriers of standard IP contribution services, the company said.

“In today’s media world, there are so many applications which need very reliable, high quality transmission circuits, often between continents,” said Paul Weiser, senior vice president at Caton Technology. “At Caton we have a proven solution, already in wide use, that delivers on every level. It provides unparalleled reliability and operational effectiveness thanks to the AI-based traffic engineering, realtime sensing and dynamic path switching. We invite IBC visitors to come and see all this in action, and to talk about how our high performance solutions can transform their businesses.”

During IBC the company said its demos focus on three key applications:

In the first application for broadcast networks, Caton delivers unparalleled reliability and operational effectiveness with very high availability: one Far East broadcaster has an international link between its studios and distribution center which has been running for more than a year with zero errors. AI traffic engineering algorithms establish and manage multiple routes between source and destination, dynamically switching to mitigate network impairment to guarantee better than 99.9999% availability without human intervention.

The same AI managed, dynamically controlled transmission makes Caton Media XStream ideal for the second application in live sports broadcasting, seamlessly transforming delivery and integrating with existing infrastructure. Transparent realtime monitoring and analytics for both the transport layer and the broadcast stream provide comprehensive confidence for engineers and producers. It means that live sports can be delivered around the world over the public internet at minimal risk.

The third application is the delivery of live events to cinemas around the world, providing high quality at each venue with minimal engineering demands, and delivering an elevated consumer experience. Using Caton Media XStream, producers can expand services widely to meet audience expectations without the need to invest in network infrastructures, the company said.

The IBC demonstration will feature Caton hardware, including Caton Prime and Caton Live encoders and decoders, which are Caton Media XStream ready.

Live demonstrations will be running continually at stand 1.F36.