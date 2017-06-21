Caroline Beasley Elected NAB Joint Board Chair

WASHINGTON—There’s a new head for the NAB Joint Board of Directors, as Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Media Group, was unanimously elected as the new board chair. Beasley takes over for Doug Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna Media, whose term expired.

A new leader has also been tapped for the NAB Television Board, as Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb was elected chair. Emily Barr, president and CEO of Graham Media Group, was elected first vice chair, while Ralph M. Oakley, president and CEO of Quincy Media, was elected second vice chair. In addition, Joseph M. Di Scipio, senior vice president for Legal and FCC Compliance at Fox Television Stations, was appointed as the designated network seat on the TV executive committee.

On the Radio Board, Randy D. Gravley, president and CEO for Tri State Communications, won the election for chair. Mary Quass, president and CEO of NRG Media, was re-elected Radio Board first vice chairman, as was Beth Neuhoff, president and CEO of Neuhoff Communications, as second vice chairman. Kim Guthrie, president of Cox Media Group, was elected to the Radio Board’s major group representative seat.

The board elections were held during the NAB Board of Directors meeting, which took place in Washington, D.C., June 20 and 21.