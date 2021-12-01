Canon Launches a New Reference Display and a PTZ Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon USA has announced two new products, the DP-V1830 18.4-inch 4K/HDR professional reference display and the CR-X300 4K outdoor PTZ camera.

The new reference display features improved core components such as a high-quality display engine, a revamped set of high-resolution algorithms, new panels and a new backlighting system. Combined with its lightweight 18.4-inch panel, the DP-V1830 is a versatile tool for demanding industry professionals that support efficient workflows in a wide variety of working environments, Canon said.

The new CR-X300 is the latest to join Canon’s lineup of PTZ cameras and expands Canon’s remote camera systems to give users more flexibility and efficiency in their video production workflows. With its support for a wide range of communications standards and robust protection against environmental factors, the CR-X300 is an ideal remote PTZ camera system for video capture in many outdoor environments.

The DP-V1830 18.4-inch 4K/HDR Professional Reference Display

It features improved black, wide color gamut and wider viewing angles, Canon said, and is ideal for use in tight working spaces, including outside broadcast (ob) vans, sub-control rooms, and on-set production tents.

The display achieves a peak luminance of 1,000 cd/m2 for white luminance, which meets the parameters defined in ITU-R BT.2100 for HDR, as well as featuring an improved imaging engine. Compared to previous models, the display offers enhanced control over backlight illumination to better delineate dark and light portions of high contrast. With the help of these improvements, it is possible to accurately represent stronger and darker blacks, isolated black portions, and brilliant bright colors, even in challenging scenes.

The Canon DP-V1830 reference display is scheduled to receive a product enhancement in the summer of 2022 via a free firmware update that will include: 2-screen / 4-screen individual image quality setting of input video signal; chromaticity diagram (distribution display of all pixels); waveform monitor RGB Parade; and SD-SDI support.

The Canon DP-V1830 18.4-inch 4K/HDR Professional Reference Display is currently scheduled to be available in January 2022 for an estimated retail price of $14,299.00*. For more information, visit, usa.canon.com/provideo or watch the launch video here .

The CR-X300 PTZ Camera

The CR-X300 is an ideal remote PTZ camera system for video capture in such outdoor scenarios as sports broadcasts, live events, wild animal observation, and theme parks, Canon said.

In addition, the CR-X300 offers built-in ND filters to help with shooting outdoors in the sun.

The new camera system delivers 4K 30P and 1080 60P / 4:2:2 / 10-bit video by leveraging video processing technologies cultivated through Canon's history of developing professional video cameras—including a 1/2.3-inch sensor and a DIGIC DV6 image processing platform. In addition, the CR-X300 features a 20x optical zoom lens with a 29.3 – 601mm equivalent focal length for video recording of various scenarios from wide-angle to the super-telephoto range.

The Canon CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ Camera is scheduled to be available in February 2022 for an estimated retail price of $13299.00.