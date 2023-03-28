Canela Media to Use Amagi’s FAST Marketplace

NEW YORK—Media SaaS provider Amagi has announced that Canela Media will be using the Amagi CONNECT free ad-supported streaming (FAST) marketplace to help it improve and monetize its content catalog and its FAST offering.

The agreement will help Canela Media, which offers the free streaming service Canela.TV, tap into the the growing demand for Spanish-speaking FAST channels targeted toward Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and give it first access to pop-up channels, stunt events, performance insights, and other features from the Amagi platform.

"Canela Media is a cultural icon in the Hispanic community," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. "By helping them curate great content on their platform, we are helping them sustain their growth momentum. We believe that the partnership with Amagi will solidify Canela Media's position as a premium Spanish-language content provider in the USA and Latin America."

Amagi CONNECT, Amagi's award-winning FAST marketplace, is a comprehensive solution that connects content creators, brands, and streaming platforms, giving them unified access to revenue, content, and audiences. Leading global OTT platforms are using Amagi's marketplace to effortlessly onboard, manage, and monetize channels with its leading streaming and monetization technology, Amagi said.

"The strategic partnership with Amagi is a catalyst to our growth in the ad-supported streaming space,” said Karsten Amlie, senior vice president content distribution, Canela Media. “We are now able to easily introduce new channels to engage our audience and create new opportunities for monetization all in one place, helping us continue to build our winning OTT brand,"