Camera Corps Partners With NEP Visions

LONDON— Camera Corps worked in partnership with Pittsburgh-based NEP Visions to provide a wide range of support equipment for a sponsored television games series shot during April, May and June in Europe and South America for ESPN.



“We were active at a total of three events in Brazil, Germany and Spain,” said Camera Corps Senior Technician David Sisson. “Four Camera Corps technicians attended each event, working with [NEP Visions Technical Projects Manager] David O’Carroll and his colleagues to capture dynamic close-up images of the action as well as long-range wide-angle views.”



Equipment included Q-Ball remotely controlled pan/tilt/zoom/focus cameras (which were operated as com-cams), Camera Corps VHR pan/tilt heads, point-of-view cameras and long-range optical fibre links.



“Each VHR head was fitted with a Panasonic AK-HC1500G camera, allowing precise control of pan, tilt, zoom and focus so that participants could be tracked over a wide range of remote locations from the main control suite.,” Sisson said. “Hitachi HV-HD30 and Iconix HD-RH1 cameras were used for the wide-angle shots. All the cameras were operated from Camera Corps PTZF joysticks, which provide the tactile feedback essential when covering fast-moving live content.”



The production was captured in HD at 720p 59.94 FP. Many cameras were securely back to base via Camera Corps Simply SMPTE electro-optical cable links— which can be used to connect to a control room up to 3 miles away—and others were connected via BC550 single-mode fiber links.



