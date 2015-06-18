Cambridge Imaging Names John Pearson Chairman

John Pearson



CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND – Cambridge Imaging Systems, the software developer for media archive management systems, has appointed John Pearson as its new chairman. Pearson previously served as CEO of Virgin Radio, which he also co-founded, for 13 years. He also was chairman for Shazam for eight years.

“It is tremendous to be joining Cambridge Imaging at such an exciting time,” said Pearson. “The company has a fantastic position in a growing and fast-moving sector, and reminds me of the early days of Shazam. I look forward to working with the team to help them realize their potential.”