Calrec to Debut Dual Fader Apollo at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Calrec Audio will reveal the new dual fader Apollo audio console at this year’s IBC 2011 convention, the company announced.



Hearing their customers’ needs, the company designed the new Apollo to provide double the number of fader controls in the same footprint. Reportedly unheard of amongst rival consoles, the dual fader Apollo allows two channels to be available simultaneously.



Using the company’s proprietary Bluefin2 signal processing system, Apollo provides up to 1020 channels processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/Track outputs and 48 auxiliaries. The console also features a second dynamics section for each channel, with more than 70 minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use.



