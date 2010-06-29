Calrec Ends Analog Console Production



Calrec’s analog audio console will officially come to a halt at the end of November. The company says that the decision was based on the widespread acceptance of digital audio technology, which has greatly reduced the demand for analog units. Calrec has already ended production of its T-series and Q2 analog units.



Calrec says that it will continue to take orders for its S2, C3 and M3 analog mixers, card assemblies and modules up until Nov. 30, 2010. The company also promises to maintain spare parts and repair services for analog models for a period of at least 10 years. It will provide customers with alternative hardware/software solutions should original parts or assemblies become unavailable during this 10 year period.



Calrec distributors will be contacting existing analog customers to advise the about final purchase details. Questions should be addressed to Jim Wilmer, Calrec’s director of sales for the Americas, at 917-825-3728 or jim.wilmer@calrec.com.



