Calrec Debuts Artemis at NAB

Calrec Apollo

Calrec Audio will present Artemis at the NAB Show, an audio console with routing and processing power.



Artemis is based on Calrec's Apollo platform and uses Bluefin2 from processing and Hydra2 for routing. Artemis also features a second compressor in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use.



Calrec will also feature the Apollo, an audio console with Bluefin2 that is available for Dolby 5.1 surround sound mixing. It has a user-configurable control surface and with the collaboration of Bluefin, Apollo offers 1020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/Track outputs, and 48 auxiliaries. Running at 96 kHz, it can afford 510 channel processing paths, 64 program busses, 48 IFB/Track



Calrec Audio will be at Booth C1746.



