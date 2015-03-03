Calrec Audio Unveils New Console Core and MADI Card

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND - Calrec Audio has announced two new products in their repertoire, a 4U console core for Summa and Artemis Light consoles and a single-slot modular MADI card with SRC.

4U console core

The new core offers improved “green” credentials with faster and more efficient processors, five percent lower power consumption and fewer fans. The new design also offers clearer status LEDs and labeling and the Control Processor LAN, which provides simpler configuration of third-party controllers.

The single-shot modular MADI card fits into the 3U modular Hydra2 box. The new card comes with 64 bidirectional channels and a sample-rate converter.