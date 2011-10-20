Calrec Artemis Light audio console finds first customer: CAMERON | PACE Group

CAMERON | PACE Group (www.cameronpace.com), a newly formed 3-D production company, is the first customer to purchase Calrec's (www.calrec.com) new Artemis Light audio console. The agreement was signed at the IBC show in Amsterdam in September but just announced last week.

The Artemis Light is part of Calrec's Artemis family of Bluefin2 Hydra2 audio consoles, delivering digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure. CAMERON | PACE Group chose the Artemis Light for its Mobile Unit 1, a FUSION 3D mobile unit for on-location broadcast and post productions. When the upgrade is complete, Mobile Unit 1 will be capable of producing audio in surround sound via the advanced capabilities of the Artemis Light.

Calrec said that CAMERON | PACE Group's approach will be to offer 3-D broadcast facilities that can acquire and transmit 3-D and 2-D feeds from a single on-site truck. Adding the new Hydra2 console gives CAMERON | PACE greater flexibility for I/O than many of its competitors.

Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact yet extremely powerful and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, the Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network. The Artemis Light router has eight Hydra2 ports for interfacing with the extensive Hydra2 I/O range, as well as other Hydra2 routers and their I/O. The flexibility of the Hydra2 I/O range means a large amount of I/O can be connected in various formats, tailored to the specific needs of each environment.