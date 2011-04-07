Calibre shows passive 3-D processing, image warping at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show, Calibre UK will demonstrate its new PVProHD-IW image-warping video processor/scaler, a product designed to improve the technical and commercial prospects for dual-projector passive 3-D in cinema, themed attraction and post-production applications.

Dual-projector passive 3-D enables the use of low-cost viewing glasses and avoids the inherent flicker of active 3-D, but it does require precise alignment of the left- and right-eye images such that the two projectors act as one. Images are mixed optically on-screen after passing through the preferred left/right selection mechanism, either chromatic or polarizing filters.

Calibre's image-warping processors make it possible to warp the image in real time to provide pixel-perfect alignment. This alignment can be performed visually using the Calibre warp tools or with the aid of camera-based automatic warp alignment software.

The PVProHD-IW works by extracting left- or right-eye data automatically from 3-D HDMI content and is compatible with BluRay and set-top box 3-D formats, converting it to the native resolution of the projector and warping it to suit the screen shape and to align it with the second projector. This is all undertaken by one processor, a Realta scaling engine with up to 1024-tap video filtering to ensure exceptionally high image quality even on very large cinema screens, per projector.

The latest version of the PVProHD-IW can extract left and right projector images from all HDMI 1.4 3-D formats, while alignment of preseparated left- and right-eye content provided over DVI or HD-SDI from media servers is also supported.

