CalDigit shows new products at NAB 2010

CalDigit showed three of its latest products at NAB this year starting with its HDPro-24.

The CalDigit HDPro-24 is a 24-drive hardware RAID solution with support for 24 SATA-II 3Gb/s drive modules. The HDPro-24 provides hardware RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50, 60, and JBOD support. Sustained speeds of over 1600MB/s can be achieved with RAID 50 protection. Dual hardware RAID controllers feature a next-generation Intel XScale RAID engine accompanied by high speed, upgradeable ECC cache. The 4RU system features an intuitive LCD display and LED status lights. The HDPro-24 features Active Sustained Transfer Technology (ASTT), which ensures that there is always a constant throughput.

The HDPro-24 is ideal for use with the CalDigit SuperShare SAN or massive media files. The modular design of the HDPro-24 allows for easy access to 24 hot-swappable drive modules from the front. It features three hot-swappable load-bearing power supplies, and the built-in controllers are removable and upgradeable. The key to the speed of the HDPro-24 is the direct-connect external PCIe connection. The HDPro-24 is designed to run 24/7, with no downtime.

The CalDigit SuperShare is a new solution to the traditional SAN. Based on direct connect PCIe technology, the CalDigit SuperShare is an extremely fast hardware solution that allows users to access a pool of shared storage simultaneously. This effective collaboration makes sharing CalDigit storage solutions easy, fast, and affordable.

The CalDigit AV Drive is a single-drive system featuring a dual interface with USB 3.0 and FireWire 800 connectivity. The CalDigit AV Drive can reach speeds greater than 140MB/s.