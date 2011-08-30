Cache-A’s Power-Cache Server to Launch at IBC 2011

The new Cache-A Corp. Power-Cache high-performance server combines appliance functionality with more disk speed and better throughput. Power-Cache provides fast archive and retrieval transfers as well as greater flexibility for staging content, making duplicate tape copies and working with Cache-A Library units. A high-performance blend of LTO-5 tape drives, RAID and 10 GbE technologies, the compact 1RU Power-Cache can control up to four LTO-5 drives with up to two concurrently at full speed. Library24 and Library48 options and single or double standalone racked tape drives can be controlled from Power-Cache in any combination.



To simplify the archiving of large projects, the Pro-Cache Library24 and Library 48 work with the Power-Cache or Pro-Cache5 to automate archival workflows. Cache-A’s Library24 option can accommodate up to two internal tape drives and up to four tape drives on the Library48 option when driven from the new Power-Cache model. Power-Cache also offers an RDX transport and a 2.5-inch raw disk drive slot as optional removable media interfaces.



Like the company’s flagship product, Pro-Cache5, and the new quiet, desktop Prime-Cache5, Power-Cache includes LTFS (Linear Tape Film System) capability. This new format enables users to interchange content across different operating systems, software applications and physical locations.



Cache-A will be at Stand 7.G16.





