Cable-Tec Expo 2020 Not Happening in Denver

EXTON, Pa.—Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will not be happening in Denver this October after SCTE-ISBE received notification from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis that the Colorado Convention Center, the intended location for the conference, has been designated as a temporary medical facility for the remainder of the year.

In a statement from SCTE-ISBE leadership, they say they are assessing and giving consideration to alternative arrangements, but what that may be is unclear at this time.

“Rest assured, SCTE-ISBE remains committed to supporting our members as the industry and the world grapples with COVID-19 and will honor eligible requests for refunds,” the statement reads.

Back in April , SCTE-ISBE announced that its plans for holding the conference in Denver in October were proceeding, with caution.

SCTE-ISBE said that they had received a record number of responses for its Call for Papers for this year’s conference.

The organization intends to share additional information as they determine plans in the coming days and weeks.

SCTE-ISBE is yet another major industry conference that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. NAB Show 2020 cancelled its physical show in Las Vegas and replaced it with a virtual platform; IBC 2020 has also been cancelled.