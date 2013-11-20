Cable Center Names Cable Hall of Fame Class of 2014

DENVER – The Cable Center announced the members of its Cable Hall of Fame Class of 2014. The six newly elected industry leaders will be inducted during the annual Cable Hall of Fame Celebration, held in conjunction with The Cable Show 2014, April 29 – May 1, 2014, in Los Angeles.



The new honorees are:



Christiane Amanpour, chief international correspondent and anchor for CNN

Alex Best, executive vice president of Engineering for Cox Communications, Inc.

Fred Dressler, executive vice president of Programming for Time Warner Cable (deceased)

Jerald L. Kent, chairman and CEO of Suddenlink Communications

Daniel L. Ritchie, chairman and CEO of The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

David Van Valkenburg, former CEO and chief operations officer for TeleWest PLC (U.K.)

Each honoree was chosen based on their dedication and contributions to the cable industry. The 2014 Cable Hall of Fame selection committee was chaired by Glenn Britt, chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable and a member of The Cable Center’s Honorary Board of Directors. Since 1998, 102 men and women have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.



“We are honored to welcome these six individuals into the Cable Hall of Fame,” Britt said . “They truly represent the best of the cable industry and their hard work has been essential to its growth and the impact it has had on the lives of its customers.”



“Our heartfelt congratulations go to the Cable Hall of Fame Class of 2014,” said Larry Satkowiak, President and CEO of The Cable Center. “Their innovative ideas and commitment to our industry have been an inspiration to us all, and we are excited to honor them at the 2014 Cable Hall of Fame Celebration during The Cable Show.”



The 17th annual Cable Hall of Fame Celebration will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2014 at JW Marriott Los Angeles.



