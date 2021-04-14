Byron Allen, Chris Ripley Among NAB TV Board Electees
New board members were also announced for the NAB Radio Board
WASHINGTON—Results of the 2021 NAB Television and Radio Board elections have been announced, which included Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, as a newly elected board member.
Allen was one of six individuals elected to the NAB TV Board, with the other five re-elected, as they are currently serving on the board. This includes Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group; David Bradley, chairman and CEO of News-Press & Gazette Co.; David Hanna, president Lockwood Broadcasting; Chris Cornelius, vice president, Business Development, at Morgan Murphy Broadcasting; and Robert Hubbard, president/CEO, Hubbard Television Group, and vice president of Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
In addition, the NAB Radio Board held elections for its odd-numbered districts. The elected board members include Allen Power (District 1 - New England), Collin Jones (District 3 - Pa.), Mike Tarter (District 5 - WVa., Ky.), David Hoxeng (District 7 - Fla., Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands), Nick Martin (District 9 - Ga., Ala.), Matt Mnich (District 11 - Ohio), Chris Ornelas (District 13 - Mich.), Bradford Caldwell (District 15 - Tenn., Ark.), Dana Withers (District 17 - Ill.), Roger Harris (District 19 - Okla., Northern Texas), Carolyn Becker (District 21 - Minn., N.D., S.D.) and Trila Bumstead (District 23 - Ore., Wash.).
David Bevins, COO of Connoisseur Media, was also appointed to a designated seat on the NAB Radio Board.
All elected board members will begin a two-year term in June 2021.
