Buffalo Bills add Ikegami HDK-55 Full Digital HD Cameras

MAYWOOD, N.J. –At the Buffalo Bills’ Ralph Wilson Stadium, two new Ikegami HDK-55 full digital HDTV cameras will be employed to help deliver entertainment that meets fans’ expectations.



The Bills selected the HDK-55, part of Ikegami’s new Unicam HD series, to produce in-game video, weekly programs and a live post-game show. Whether their video is being displayed on the 80-foot x 35-foot Diamond Vision Screen, via the in-stadium TV system, or on viewers’ home screens throughout New York State and Canada, the HDK-55s give Buffalo Bills fans a crystal-clear view of their team.



“Conditions during an NFL game will vary significantly from 12-4 p.m. in an outdoor stadium–we go from sunshine with stadium lighting to shade, but I need to make very few adjustments during that time,” said Stephen Asposto, video production director/engineer for the Buffalo Bills. “These cameras just perform extremely well, no matter what the weather is like.”



The Ikegami HDK-55 uses 1080i 2.3 megapixels AIT CCDs. Like the other cameras in the series, the HDK-55 is a compact low-profile camera head with docking adaptor for fiber or triax cable use.



“I was able to go through all of the HDK-55’s functions with our operators on the day of the first home game this season, and they were able to learn everything they needed to know,” Asposto said of the cameras ease-of-use.



The Bills also employ an Ikegami HDL-45 3CCD multi-purpose HDTV compact camera.



