BTX Appoints Kimberly Robbins Senior Marketing Manager



HAWTHORNE, N.Y.: BTX Technologies announced that Kim Robbins has been appointed as the company’s new senior marketing manager. Robbins replaces Mark Chernoff, who has taken on the role of BTX’s director of A/V sales, Northeast.



In her new position, Robbins is responsible for planning, directing, and managing all BTX marketing strategies, programs, and initiatives to drive corporate growth and profitability.



Robbins comes to BTX from DVTel, where she served as director of marketing communications. Her responsibilities at DVTel included developing marketing communication strategies; managing public relations, events, and advertising campaigns; and maintaining a social media presence. Previously, Robbins held the positions of supervisor of marketing communications at Dagaz Inc. and marketing communications manager at ViaGate. She’ll be based in New York and report to Greg Schwartz.



Chernoff, a 12-year veteran of BTX, is now responsible for the sales and marketing of the company’s full offering of A/V products to its rapidly growing customer base in New York, Northern New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.





