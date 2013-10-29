BT Sport Deploys LiveU Technology

HACKENSACK, N.J.— BT Sport has selected cellular transmission technology from Liveu to provide content to viewers.



The new sports channels, BT Sport 1 and 2 and ESPN, are available via multiple platforms in the United Kingdom.



BT Sport has created one of the largest purpose-built sports studios in Europe. Launched Aug. 1, the channels broadcast a range of live sports and support programming, including 38 Premier League soccer matches as well as Aviva Premiership Rugby, UEFA Europa League matches, and, from 2014, coverage of Moto GP. It also broadcasts a suite of news, debate and entertainment studio-based shows featuring some of the leading names in British sports.



BT Sport has been deploying LiveU's LU70 backpack cellular transmission technology to provide coverage since launch: interviews with fans, press conferences, training ground reports and coverage of lower tier sporting events. Transmitting from the field using 4G/LTE, 3G or wireless networks, cameramen can connect to the backpack and go where traditional OB units can't. The signal is then fed into the production chain via a LU1000 server.



The technology and service package has been supplied by LiveU’s U.K. distributor Garland Partners Ltd.