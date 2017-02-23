Bruce Anderson to Take Over as Dejero CEO

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—The man filling the exiting Brian Cram’s shoes as CEO of Dejero has been revealed to be Bruce Anderson, per a company press release. Cram served as the head of the company for the last five years.

Bogdan Frusina and Bruce Anderson

Anderson joins Dejero from the global commodity producer and trader firm Glencore. The Zimbabwe native has 20 years of experience as a senior executive with managing multinational corporations. In his new role, Anderson will help drive the launch of new connectivity technologies from Dejero and further expand the Dejero portfolio in the LATAM, EMEA and APAC markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Bruce Anderson to the team, as he brings in-depth global experience and expertise to our company at a time when Dejero is poised to sustainably grow not only geographically, but also into new market verticals,” said Bogdan Frusina, founder and CTO of Dejero. Frusina continued, “I would like to warmly thank Brian Cram as he transitions his responsibilities to Bruce having accomplished so much in his time as CEO.”