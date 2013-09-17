BroadStream Solutions Expands Operations With Acquisitions

AMSTERDAM—Manish Sachdeva, chief executive officer of BroadStream Solutions, announced at the IBC2013 show on Monday the completion of a business deal incorporating three companies into one to provide a full range of automated playout systems to better serve the needs of broadcasters.



“[The deal] combines the IT and broadcast expertise of three companies in developing software, including delaPlex Software, which brings IT expertise; VideoTechnics, which brings over 25 years of expertise in their product line; and also OASYS playout solutions with over 25 years of expertise, said Sachdeva. “So we are now in a position to provide best of the end-to-end strong playout solutions for the market.”



Andy Tuggle, formerly part of the VideoTechnics organization, and now director of sales and business development for BroadStream, reinforced Sachdeva’s commitment to better serve automated playout system customers.



“Our Sales and support staff is being expanded to better serve our customers on a 24/7 basis, with offices now in four countries,” said Tuggle. “The real goal is to give clients the end-to-end support for any broadcast workflow requirement with optimized automated playout brought to us by the OASYS Chameleon product. This allows us to provide professional broadcasters with all of the tools necessary to meet today’s requirements—100 percent customer satisfaction is our goal and motto.”