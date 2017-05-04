BroadStream Opening 24/7 Support Center

ATLANTA—The sun will never set for BroadStream’s new customer service offerings, as the company has announced that it is launching a 24/7 support center. This is part of an internal realignment of resources to support expected growth in the Americas and Asia, per BroadStream’s press release.

The new support center, which will be based in Tulsa, Okla., will allow BroadStream customers to get support whenever and wherever. In addition, BroadStream has appointed a number of executives from areas like marketing, project management, engineering and sales to a special task force that focuses on customer service.

BroadStream is a provider of software-based, integrated playout systems and is based in Atlanta.