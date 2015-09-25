BroadStream and Bannister Lake Team Up With SuperTicker

ATLANTA—BroadStream Solutions, an automated playout specialist, and Bannister Lake, a content management system provider, have reached an agreement that will integrate Bannister Lake’s SuperTicker Flow into BroadStream’s OASYS integrated playout platform.

Danny Ljubisic, Director of Project Management, Bannister Lake and Miroslav Jeras, SVP Research & Development, BroadStream Solutions Inc

The SuperTicker Flow is a scalable content management system that aggregates information and data in a centralized database for graphics displays. SuperTicker data sets include news tickers, alerts, weather updates, social media, sponsored elements and more. BroadStream will use these data sets with its OASYS Graphics Extension and Publisher software modules to deliver enhanced information capabilities with its graphics capabilities.

The OASYS system is designed to provide end-to-end SDI, IP or hybrid SDI/IP playout workflows. OASYS also interfaces to third party systems such as channel management, traffic and scheduling to customize a specific situation.