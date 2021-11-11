Broadpeak To Feature Latest CDN Advancements At IBC 2021

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak will showcase how its advanced CDN is future-proofed for video delivery and leverages an open, dynamic and elastic architecture at IBC 2021, Dec. 3-6, at IBC 2021 in Amsterdam.

Broadpeak’s CDN allows delivery of third-party content, such as HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and DAZN. The CDN allows service providers to optimize traffic and quality of experience (QoE) dynamically via powerful analytics and a new centralized steering center, which enables service providers to make constant adaptations to the streaming context.

The CDN’s video distribution capability is elastic. All features and components on Broadpeak's CDN are available as containers orchestrated via Kubernetes to adapt the topology to the actual consumption.

The company will conduct live demos of its CDN to show context awareness with the steering center; open caching based on SVA APIs for streaming Disney + content; and video analytics to maximize quality of service and establish better control over the video system with A/B testing.

The company will also highlight its nanoCDN solution, which brings scalability and low latency to the live multiscreen video delivery environment. Broadpeak will discuss how nanoCDN benefits video service delivery and supports the latest trends in live sports rights acquisition and streaming.

Broadpeak will feature its ad insertion solution for monetizing live, cloud DVR and VOD content on every screen. Broadpeak's BkYou ad insertion solution includes fast offline ad transcoding, robust security and anti-fraud as well as server-side ad insertion capabilities with detailed client-side reporting.

See Broadpeak at IBC 2021 Stand 1.B79.