Broadcasters Foundation of America To Host Mixer For Young Broadcast Leaders

NEW YORK—Up-and-comers in the broadcast business take note: You have a chance later this month to brush elbows with nationally syndicated radio air personality Angela Yee and other radio and TV talent at a mixer put on by the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

The foundation has announced the first of such mixers it plans to hold to give young professionals advancing in their careers a chance to meet and mingle with peers as well as increase mindshare about its charitable mission.

The first mixer will be held July 20, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the New York Studios of iHeart Media. Sponsors of the event include Hearst, iHeart Radio, Katz Media and the New York State Broadcasters Association. The event is free, but space is limited.

“We’re very excited about this new initiative,” said foundation president Tim McCarthy. “It’s imperative that we reach the next generation of broadcast industry leaders with our message of help and hope, while giving them an opportunity to network with higher level professionals who they may not otherwise have an opportunity to meet.”