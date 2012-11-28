Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches ‘Holiday Giving Campaign’

NEW YORK – The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its “2012 Holiday Giving Campaign.” The campaign asks broadcasters to spread the word about the mission of the Foundation to those who may need its assistance, and encourages donations and memberships at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or by calling 212-373-8250.



Often a last refuge, the Broadcasters Foundation has helped families remain in their homes and made it possible for retirees to afford life-sustaining medications. Last year, the Foundation disbursed more than $675,000 in assistance – a 35 percent increase over the previous year, and more requests for aid arrive every day.



“The Broadcasters Foundation exists solely to provide financial relief to broadcasters in need,” added Phil Lombardo, chairman of the Foundation. “These are individuals who we have worked with over the years, and whose lives have been devastated by unthinkable circumstances. Aid from the Broadcasters Foundation can be life-saving, in many cases. I urge every broadcaster to consider making a donation or becoming a member.”



Over the past 60 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to hundreds of broadcasters who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy. In addition, one-time emergency grants are provided in the aftermath of a devastating circumstance or natural disaster, like the Joplin tornadoes and Hurricane Sandy.



Individual membership is only $150 a year and can make a difference in the life of a colleague who has fallen on desperate times. To become a member, make a personal donation to the Guardian Fund, or a corporate contribution to the Angel Initiative, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250, info@thebfoa.org, or visit the website at www.broadcastersfounation.org.

