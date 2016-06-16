Broadcasters Foundation of America Elects Mason as New Chair

NEW YORK—At the philanthropic organization’s board meeting in New York, the Broadcasters Foundation of America elected new leadership for its board of directors and announced several members who are stepping down.

Dan Mason

Dan Mason was elected to serve as chairperson, and Phil Lombardo will transition to the position of chair emeritus after 13 years as chairperson. Mason has served as co-vice-chairperson since his retirement as President and CEO of CBS Radio in June 2015.

“Dan is a passionate broadcaster and media visionary who will help us extend our message of hope across today’s communication platforms to reach more colleagues,” said Broadcasters Foundation President Jim Thompson. “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Phil for his many years of service at the helm of our charity. He has given tirelessly to our mission’s purpose and helped us raise an unprecedented amount of donations to aid broadcasters.”

The board’s new members are Beasley Broadcast Group Interim CEO Caroline Beasley, Nexstar Broadcasting Group President/CEO Perry Sook and Hearst Television President Jordan Werlieb.

Cox Media Group President Bill Hoffman will take over Mason’s role as co-vice-chairperson, sharing the position with Richard A. Foreman Associates President/CEO Richard A. Foreman. Katz Television Group President Leo MacCourtney was named treasurer.

George Beasley and David Barrett are also retiring from the board.