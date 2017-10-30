Broadcast RF Puts in Order for Vislink HEVC 4K Wireless System

SARASOTA, FLA.—U.K.-based Broadcast RF is going with a familiar partner with the addition of 10 new HEVC 4K UHD HCAM wireless camera systems, announcing it will receive the order from xG Technology’s Vislink business.

The Vislink HCAM is a HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter that is capable of supporting live broadcast events. It permits 4K UHD wireless video with a 70ms latency via Vislink’s RF modulation.