Broadcast Pix Unveils Granite HD Video Production System at NAB

Broadcast Pix Granite

Broadcast Pix will introduce Granite, a native HD, 1080p-ready live video production system at the 2010 NAB Show. Granite, which Broadcast Pix President Ken Swanton describes as the company's "most significant product announcement ever," combines the company's Fluent workflow software with a new HD switcher and HD server.



The Granite Switcher provides simultaneous multidefinition SDI I/O for 1080i, 720p, and SD sources–and is upgradable to 1080p. The companion Granite Server completes the video production system by running Fluent workflow software, which provides up to 120 hours of clip store, a graphics system with a new Harris CG, a multiview that displays video and file sources, watch-folders that streamline file import from editing systems, and macros for file-based effects.



It's available in three models–the 1 M/E Granite 100 and 1000 and the 2 M/E Granite 5000. The Granite 1000 and Granite 100 share the same feature set, but the Granite 1000 includes a physical control panel with push buttons that dynamically change to display the file name of the content. The entry-level Granite 100 is controlled from a Web browser-based SoftPanel, its multiview, or the new Broadcast Pix iPixPanel application for Apple iPad. The Granite 5000 has a larger 2 M/E control panel. New optional remote panels are also available.



Broadcast Pix will also showcase Version 8 software for its Slate live video production systems. V8 features an efficient new user interface, plus enhancements to its Fluent Multi-View, Clip Store and Macros workflow tools.



