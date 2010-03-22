Broadcast Pix to unveil 1080p HD production system at NAB 2010

After migrating its internal processing platform from 480p to full 1080p compatibility using the latest PCIe technology, Broadcast Pix will introduce its new Granite integrated production system at NAB (Booth N4506), which consists of a separate yet tightly integrated production switcher and video server; designed to handle signals up to and including native 1080p HD.

The Granite switcher provides simultaneous multidefinition SDI I/O for 1080i, 720p and SD sources. The companion Granite server completes the video production system by running Fluent workflow software, which provides up to 120 hours of clip store, a graphics system with a new Harris CG, a multiview that displays video and file sources, watch folders that streamline file import from editing systems, and macros for file-based effects. The new Granite system also features the company's Fluent workflow software.

Available in three models — the 1M/E Granite 100 and 1000 and the 2M/E Granite 5000 — the new product line provides an easy upgrade path between models. Customers can also upgrade to Granite from current Broadcast Pix Slate hybrid HD/SD/analog systems, which use the same control panels and Fluent workflow software.

Housed in a 3RU frame, the Granite switcher offers 11 HD/SD-SDI video inputs (expandable to 22), plus the equivalent of 14 more inputs from the server via its PCI Express connection. This includes a clip channel (with key), two animation channels (with key), and four graphic channels (with key). Each SDI input automatically detects and sets its format to 1080i, 720p or SD (plus 1080p in the future). Inputs can handle 16:9 and 4:3 content without stretching images, as well as synchronous and asynchronous sources.

The switcher also offers eight outputs, six HD/SD-SDI (expandable to 12) and two DVI. It has up to six keyers with DVE picture-in-picture, and it excels in live event production, as it has very low overall constant system delay of just 33ms, including format and aspect conversion, PiP and graphics.

The separate 2RU Granite server features an Intel Quad processor and can have up to 2TB of storage in a RAID 10 array. In addition to all the Fluent workflow software, it includes a new Harris Inscriber GS CG, which features intuitive creation of broadcast-quality graphics and support for a wide variety of international languages including Asian characters. Plus, a new Fluent Rapid CG option streamlines CG creation and can link to a database.

The Granite 1000 and Granite 100 share the same feature set, but the Granite 1000 includes a physical control panel with push buttons that dynamically change to display the file name of the content. The entry-level Granite 100 is controlled from a Web browser-based SoftPanel, its multiview, or the new Broadcast Pix iPixPanel application for the new Apple iPad. The Granite 5000 has a larger 2M/E control panel, and brings the power of 2M/E productions, such as dual-screen shows, to new applications with its streamlined workflow. New optional remote panels are also available.