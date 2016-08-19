Broadcast Pix Takes Off at Wings Event Center

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—Broadcast Pix is hitting the ice with the Kalamazoo Wings professional ice hockey team, as the company announced that it contributed a Granite 1000 integrated production switcher to The Arena at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich. The installation came as a result of a league mandate that teams provide online audiences with HD coverage of games that includes the game clock superimposed on the video.

The Granite 1000 system at the Wings Event Center comes equipped with Rapid CG, Broadcast Pix’s optional software that works with the switcher’s integrated CG to streamline graphics by integrating clock, score and other information from the arena’s OES scoreboard. The switcher’s BPView multi-view takes up two 42-inch screens in the control room and features a built-in clip store.

The Granite system provides a live stream, coaches live game tagging system, and monitors throughout the concourse. The Wings Events Center is also using the switcher for HD production of concerts and other events.