Broadcast Pix Names Griffin EMEA Regional Sales Manager

BILLERICA, Mass.—Broadcast Pix, a company focusing on live video production systems, announced that Lee Griffin has been hired as its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regional sales manager. He will be responsible for company sales and marketing efforts, as well as providing product demonstrations and dealer support.

Previously, Griffin served as manager of broadcast TV technology for Eurotek Ireland Ltd., a system integrator of media technology. He was responsible for the sales process from inquiry to installation, managing digital infrastructure projects and designing new media workflows for a decade.



Ken Swanton, Broadcast Pix CEO, touted Griffin’s background: “Lee understands broadcast technology and is very familiar with the region.”



