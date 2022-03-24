Broadcast Pix Joins SRT Alliance
By Phil Kurz published
The company’s ChurchPix, FX, MX Hybrid, RadioPix and StreamingPix now support SRT
TYNGSBORO, Mass.—Broadcast Pix has joined the SRT Alliance and is adding support for Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming to its integrated production systems, the company said today.
Broadcast Pix network inputs now feature SRT support for the guaranteed performance of low-latency video transport. The addition expands the native streaming protocol support of most Broadcast Pix systems. Other supported protocols include NDI, HTTP, RTSP, RTMP, Castus Stream and GuestPix.
The SRT Alliance was founded by Haivision in April 2017. Alliance membership now tops 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of the SRT protocol.
“We are proud to offer our users an easier approach to creating and streaming great live video,” said Broadcast Pix CEO Graham Sharp. “By joining the SRT Alliance, we can now also help them optimize their live streaming performances through SRT. We are also excited to join the SRT Alliance and its collaborative community of industry leaders looking to make the video streaming experience better for everyone.”
SRT streaming is now available on Broadcast Pix’s ChurchPix, FX, MX Hybrid, RadioPix and StreamingPix video production systems.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
