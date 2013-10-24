Broadcast Networks Announces Partnership With IEC

ALTON, HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND AND PARIS—Broadcast Networks has announced a strategic partnership with IEC group.



Broadcast Networks specializes in fixed and mobile solutions, including live production and studio systems; broadcast infrastructure, transmission and content distribution systems; outside broadcast and satellite news gathering vehicles; command and control centers and units.



The partnership with IEC brings investment to Broadcast Networks and will enable the company to expand its operations and reach, while providing IEC with innovative solutions to complement its existing product and service portfolio, which includes broadcast systems, post-production, event services, AV rental and video conferencing.