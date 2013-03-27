Broadcast Industry Veterans Launch Global Media Consulting Firm

COLORADO SPRINGS-- Chris Lennon and Peter Storer have joined forces to consult. Their new company, MediAnswers, will focus on media management and workflow optimization for broadcast and beyond.



Lennon and Storer bring a long history of software and workflow-oriented expertise. Storer was president and founder of the scheduling technology firm, StorerTV. He previously was a systems manager in network planning at CBS. Lennon is a SMPTE Fellow who most recently served as chief technology officer at Harris Broadcast, where he helped develop and evangelized the Broadcast eXchange Forrmat.

Lennon said MediAnswers was built to address tasks in streamlining media operations. This includes helping broadcasters and nontraditional media users integrate their media assets and systems more smoothly, touching everything from video and audio to print and “big data”.



Lennon will serve as president and CEO of MediaAnswers; Storer is executive vice president.